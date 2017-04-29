Alphabet revealed details of a secret Sergey Brin project --  and it sounds like his new blimp project

Sergey Brin’s secret blimp company is likely called “LTA Research & Exploration, LLC”, based on clues disclosed in Alphabet’s annual proxy statement on Friday.

Per the filing (emphasis ours), Google’s parent company has been leasing space to a new entity that’s tied to Google cofounder Sergey Brin:

“In December 2015, we entered into an agreement to licence a portion of our hangar space at the Airfield to LTA Research & Exploration LLC (LTA), which is owned by an entity affiliated with Sergey Brin. From the beginning of 2016 through April 19, 2017, we charged LTA approximately $US131,000. “

Bloomberg broke the news earlier this week that Brin had been working on a blimp project at Moffett Field. “LTA” is a common acronym for “Lighter Than Air”, a type of aircraft filled with gas that floats rather than flies.

The company’s CEO, identified by Bloomberg as Alan Weston, had originally posted his title as “CEO at ltare” on LinkedIn before deleting his post. “Ltare” is likely an acronym for LTA Research and Exploration. A quick LinkedIn search also reveals a smattering of aerospace engineers and interns that say they work for LTA Research & Exploration. California business registration records show the company was first incorporated in December 2014.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Developing… This post will be updated.

