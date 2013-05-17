Head Of Sexual Harassment Program At Fort Campbell Arrested In Domestic Dispute

Army officials have told the Associated Press that the manager of the sexual assault response program at Fort Campbell has been arrested on charges of violating an order of protection and stalking.



According to officials, Lt. Col. Darin Haas has been removed from his position as manager of a program meant to prevent sexual harassment and assault.

Haas turned himself in Wednesday after his ex-wife complained that he had repeatedly contacted her Wednesday night despite orders of protection both have taken out against each other.

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Haas referred to problems with his ex-wife in a tweet on the 21st of March.

