This Military Advisor Reveals Everything You Should Know About China's Cyber Threats Right Now

Lt. Col. Bill Hagestad (Marine Corps, Retired)

Photo: smi conferences

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Bill Hagestad — a leader in cyber security strategy — was recently interviewed about his insight into Chinese cyber activity and what the U.S. should be doing to prepare itself.He’s also written the book 21st Century Chinese Cyberwarfare, which sounds pretty specific to the security industry, but he makes a good point:



“It’s important because anyone, anywhere, regardless of the industry they’re in…cannot pick up a newspaper or read a blog without hearing about the cyber threats from the People’s Republic of China, regarding their use of cyber and information warfare.”

Speaking with Chris Archer at the Institute for defence and Government Advancement (IDGA), Hagestad shares why China has delved into cyber warfare — the reason goes back hundreds of years — and offers fascinating tidbits about the issue, such as pointing out how the Chinese language makes it a cryptologic force to be reckoned with.

On that note, he also shares his view of the U.S. military’s weaknesses and the challenges it faces in countering Chinese cyber threats. Find out what he reveals, based on his conversation with Chris Archer of the IDGA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.