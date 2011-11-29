LSU-Alabama Will Play In The BCS Title Game, No Matter What Happens This Week

Photo: AP

LSU must still play in the SEC title game against Georgia next weekend. But it might not matter. Even with a loss, they will likely face Alabama in the BCS title game.Prior to this weekend’s games, there were still three other teams that had a shot at playing in the BCS Championship game. One team (Arkansas) needed a win. They didn’t get it. The other two teams needed some help. They didn’t get it.



ARKANSAS

When Arkansas lost to LSU on Friday, they were eliminated from title contention, and have now fallen all the way to eighth in the latest BCS rankings.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State had the weekend off and will play Oklahoma next weekend. Certainly a big win against a top 10 team will help the third-ranked Cowboys. But according to a BCS prediction model produced by the Harvard College Sports Analysis Collective, Oklahoma State could only jump up in the standings if Alabama lost to Auburn. And that didn’t happen.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech took care of their own business, beating Virginia 38-0. But like Oklahoma State, they also needed Alabama to lose. So even if the Hokies beat Clemson next weekend in the ACC title game, it won’t be enough.

