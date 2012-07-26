LSU And Washington Offered 14-Year-Olds Football Scholarships

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Adkins

Recruiting is arguably the toughest job for any college coach, and teams generally leave no stone unturned to try and find hidden gems that could eventually become huge stars.LSU and Washington took that idea to another level this week, when each school offered a scholarship to a 14-year-old — and one child has already accepted the offer.



In Louisiana, 14-year-old Dylan Moses came to LSU for a summer football camp, wowed coaches with a 4.46 40-yard-dash time, and left with a scholarship offer, according to ESPN. Moses will enter the 8th grade this fall, and all prospects are not allowed to officially sign with a school until senior year.

“The coaches told me they were offering — and they were serious. I thought they were playing,” Edward Moses said. “Really, I thought that they were joking around until I saw the serious look on their faces. So I rolled with it. Let’s see where it’s going to end up.”

Somehow, Moses isn’t the only 14-year-old to get an offer from a Division I school this week. Yesterday, quarterback prospect Tate Martell accepted a scholarship offer from Washington. Though nothing is official as of yet, Martell would arrive on campus in 2018.

Neither of these scholarship offers are binding, and there’s a very good chance these young athletes change their mind and go somewhere else, or never develop into an elite prospect as their bodies mature.

It seems puzzling for coaches pull stunts such as these, which are bound to attract negative attention from the media and place an immense amount of pressure on very young athletes — but at least the Huskies have the quarterback position figured out for 2018.

