LSU has reportedly fired Les Miles

LSU has fired football coach Les Miles, multiple sources confirmed to The Advocate on Sunday.

Miles coached the Tigers for 12 years. His team entered the season ranked fifth in the country, but after losing to Auburn on Saturday to fall to 2-2 on the season, the Tigers are no longer ranked in the top 25.

Along with Miles, offensive coordinator Cam Cameron has also reportedly been fired.

Defensive line coach Ed Orgeron will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Orgeron previously served as the interim head coach at USC when Lane Kiffin was fired in the middle of the 2013 season.

