Here is Jamal Adams, a five-star recruit from Texas, announcing his decision to go to LSU via a baby live on ESPN.

Usually recruits just put on a hat. One kid used a dog once.

It was his niece, and she is adorable. But this is absurd:

THEY TRIED TO INTERVIEW THE BABY:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.