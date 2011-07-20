The NCAA Hits LSU With Sanctions For Illegal Recruiting Practices

Photo: AP

After uncovering a number of recruiting violations, the NCAA has put the LSU football program on probation and reduced the number of scholarships the team can give out.The NCAA Committee on Infractions found that a former LSU assistant coach give a visiting prospect “impermissible transportation” and lodging in April of 2010. The coach also had a secret mobile phone he used to make impermissible recruiting calls.



Apparently these offenses constitute major violations for the NCAA, but LSU avoided harsher sanctions by self-reporting the violations and cooperating with investigators.

The sanctions amount to a slap on the wrist.

The probation will last one year. And the recruiting reductions include a 10-per cent cut in official recruiting visits for the next two years, as well as a loss of two scholarships for both this year and next.

