LSU Will Soon Start Brewing And Selling Its Own Brand Of Beer

Photo: AP and Corey Nachman

Although LSU Tigers fans are surely upset about the recent sanctions from the NCAA, they can at least drown their sorrows with their own brand of beer.Louisiana State University will start selling their brand of beer during the 2011-12 football season.



Students in LSU’s food science department crafted the recipe while Baton Rouge-based Tin Roof Brewing Company will brew it. Since the beer is using LSU’s licence, the school will see some money from sales.

The official name of the beer, and the logo for it have yet to be released, but the brew is expected to hit shelves at some point in October.

