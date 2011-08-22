LSU Players Lawyer Up Amid Reports That Their Star QB Kicked A Marine In The Head During A Bar Fight

Photo: Wikipedia

Four LSU football players involved in a bar fight last Thursday have hired a lawyer and postponed a meeting with Baton Rouge police that was scheduled for today.On Friday, it was revealed that quarterback Jordan Jefferson and other football players were involved in a fight outside a bar that sent four people to the hospital.



Over the weekend, multiple witnesses told television station WAFB that Jefferson kicked a man in the head while he was on the ground after trying to intervene in the scuffle.

The incident started when a man honked his horn at a group of people that were blocking his way out of the parking lot. According to WFAB:

That’s when [witness] say a group of people pulled the driver out of the truck and began beating him. That’s when they say a Marine who had just returned from training ran to assist the driver and was beaten and thrown to the ground. Multiple people who claim to have witnessed the incident tell 9NEWS LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson then kicked the Marine in the head.

LSU coach Les Miles said he will not punish individual players until all the details are revealed.

LSU begins the season in a showdown with Oregon at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 3.

Ominously, Las Vegas sports books have stopped taking win-totals bets on LSU amid the uncertainty around Jefferson’s future.

