Ugly cheap shot mars the end of Wisconsin's upset of fifth-ranked LSU

LSU became the second top-five team to lose on Saturday, losing to unranked Wisconsin 16-14.

However, Wisconsin’s big win was marred by an ugly cheap shot on the game-deciding play.

With a minute to go, LSU was driving and was close to field-goal range to attempt a game-winning field goal. Instead, quarterback Brandon Harris threw an interception that sealed the win for Wisconsin.

D’Cota Dixon, who intercepted the ball, was immediately downed as he fell to the ground. However, he immediately got up and started running in celebration. That was when Josh Boute came out of nowhere and delivered a dirty clothesline to an unsuspecting Dixon.



Dixon was down momentarily before getting up, seemingly uninjured.

Boute was ejected from the game.

