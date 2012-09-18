Louisiana State University Evacuated After Bomb Threat

This photo shows heavy traffic on campus an hour after the threat was called in

Photo: PspTwiboy/Twitter

The main campus at Louisiana State University is being evacuated after a bomb threat was called into an area police department, according to The Advertiser.”A bomb threat has been reported on the # LSU campus. Please evacuate the campus as calmly and quickly as possible.… http://ow.ly/dLYVg,” the university tweeted.



“Tens of thousands” of students and staff could be affected by the threat, according to WAFB.

The school sent out a mass text message to students at 11:32 a.m. central time, alerting them to the threat.

The threat also includes University High School, located on LSU’s campus, according to NBC33.

Students whose parents have not picked them up by 12:30 local time will be “…sequestered in the new gym. The gym is being swept by bomb sniffing dogs now,’ NBC33 reported.

Specifics about where the call came in or which area of campus was threatened have not been released, WAFB reported.

Bars and restaurants in the area are opening early and offering drink specials to students evacuating campus, The Daily Reveille News tweeted.

Photo: @DrewRyan1/Twitter

A Mexican restaurant near LSU’s campus is offering a bomb threat special of half-priced margaritas, according to a picture tweeted by @DrewRyan1.However, students might not make it for those specials due to the traffic gridlock on campus, according to the News.

The threat at LSU comes on the heels of two other bomb threats reported last week at the University of Texas at Austin and North Dakota State University.

No explosives were found at either campus. But police in Louisiana are working with law enforcement in those areas to determine whether there are similarities between the threats, according to The Associated Press.

We’ll update you on the situation at LSU as more details become available.

