At lot of people thought LSU might be ripe for an upset at home against Auburn yesterday.



But the country’s No. 1 team dominated Auburn 45-10, and solidified their place at the top of the BCS rankings.

LSU player Jarvis Landry punctuated the demolition with a monster hit on Auburn return man Onterio McCalebb.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

