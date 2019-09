The LSU Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes ate at Outback Steakhouse for the welcome dinner at the Outback bowl.

The Tigers and Hawkeyes face off on New Year’s Day.

Both teams took advantage of the welcome dinner at the bowl game eating more than 5,000 pounds of food combined.

Here’s the carnage report (via jaredaarons):

