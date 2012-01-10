Watch Out Gamblers, All The Wiseguys In Vegas Are Betting On Alabama Over LSU Tonight

Photo: Wikipedia

LSU-Alabama II is expected to be one of the most heavily bet BCS National Championship Games ever, Wynn Las Vegas bookmaker John Avello told Covers.com.Right now, the line sits at Alabama -2.



This is a bit of a surprise for three reasons: (1) LSU is playing a pseudo-home game in New Orleans, (2) LSU won the first match-up on the road and is ranked #1, and (3) the spread opened at LSU -1, so it’s a relatively significant line move.

So you should jump all over LSU at +2, right?

Not quite.

The wiseguys in Vegas are still hammering Bama. 65% of all betting tickets are on LSU, yet the line has moved three points in favour of the Crimson Tide.

Translation: everyday gamblers like you are all over LSU, but the sharp bettors who do this for a living are laying down huge wagers on ‘Bama.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t bet LSU (especially if the line gets to +3 somehow), but just be aware that the pros aren’t buying it.

