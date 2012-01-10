8 Crazy Facts About Tonight's Massive LSU-Alabama Game That You've Never Heard Before

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Tonight’s National Championship Game looks like it’s going to be a slugfest between the country’s best two defenses.Alabama’s the favourite. LSU is playing in its home state. And every indication is that it’ll be a one-score game going down the wire.
We did some digging and found a handful of cool nuggets about the match-up.
They have to do with SEC supremacy, long rests, and Nick Saban’s dominance over … Alabama?
Of the players listed on each team's full roster, 132 guys are from Louisiana or Alabama, and 92 are from everywhere else
Alabama coach Nick Saban has TWO wins against LSU in five seasons. He had FOUR wins against Alabama in five seasons as LSU coach from 2000-2004
These are the 8th and 9th SEC teams to play for a National Title in the 12-year history of the BCS. Right now the SEC is 7-0, so this will be its first loss
Four defensive backs in this game could eventually get drafted in the first round (LSU's Morris Claiborne and Alabama's Dre Kirkpatrick and Mark Barron this year, and LSU's Tyrann Mathieu in 2013)
Despite the perception that the first game was a boring punt-fest, Alabama only punted TWICE in that game
