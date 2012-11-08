New Law School Ranking Totally Upends The Old List

University of Virginia

The hype surrounding U.S. News’ ranking of the best law schools in the country is almost unbelievable.But what if that data wasn’t the best information for making what’s bound to be one of the most expensive decisions of your life?



Law School Transparency challenged U.S. News’ list, which it says relies too heavily on Law School Admission Test scores, and created its own ranking.

LST Score Reports give each school a score that prospective students can use to compare schools in terms of post-graduation jobs, costs, and admissions.

Plus, LST doesn’t rank schools nationally but by where you want to work after graduation.

If you’re ultimately looking to work in New York, every BigLaw lawyer’s dream city, the University of Virginia is your best bet for school. The school earned an LST employment score of 94.7 per cent.

U.S. News ranked the University of Virginia as the seventh best law school in the country.

If you’re looking to work in a smaller market, like Illinois, look no further than the University of Chicago, which earned an LST employment score of 88.2 per cent.

U.S. News ranked the University of Chicago as the fifth best law school in the country.

