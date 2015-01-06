Prepare For The Upcoming LSAT With This Great Prep Course [41% Off]

New year, new you. If you’re thinking about grad school, specifically law school, pay attention. The deadline to register for the next LSAT is January 7, 2015. If you’re planning to take that test, or just considering law school in general, check out the Velocity Online LSAT Prep Course.

Velocity identifies and understands the patterns that appear on the LSAT, and has a bag full of tricks to help you identify patterns and crush the test. The program comes with 150+ hours of video content, plus over 4,200 real LSAT questions.

All you need is a web browser to watch and learn. If this week is too soon, don’t worry. This also works for the June sitting of the test (deadline May 1, 2015), and if you wait until the end of the year to claim, probably for the first 2016 test period, but that date hasn’t been announced yet. Cramming isn’t going to help, so you want to give yourself at least 4-8 weeks of prep time before the test, and 10-12 if you can.

You have until December 31, 2015 to redeem you program, and once you do it lasts for 8 months, giving you plenty of time to practice before the big day.

Thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce, you can get this plan for 41% off the usual price.

Get 41% off Velocity Online LSAT Prep Course ($US349)

Full features below:

Deep: 150+ hours of LSAT prep videos taught by experts

Flexible: Schedule prep around your busy calendar

Thorough: Every LSAT published this millennium (that’s 42 tests!)

Smart: Results presented in clear graphs + charts to gauge your strengths & weaknesses, and overcome them

Tactical: Learn detailed methods for understanding what each question on the test asks of you so you can get to the correct answer quickly and efficiently

Use the course virtually anywhere: Optimised for Mac, Windows, iOS & Android

Get 41% off Velocity Online LSAT Prep Course ($US349)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.