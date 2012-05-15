Britain's Latest Olympic Weapon Can Beam 'Pain-Inducing Noise' Into Your Ears From 2 Miles Away

A Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD)

Photo: screenshot

The manufacturer of the LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) has previously gone to great lengths explaining how the device is not a weapon — in the lethal sense anyway.



As a non-lethal device, the LRAD uses some unconventional means of sending intruders reeling or keeping crowds under control, as used by the U.S. Army in Iraq.

Gavin Thomas at BBC News reports:

The American-made Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) can be used to send verbal warnings over a long distance or emit a beam of pain-inducing tones…The piercing beam of sound emitted by the device is highly directional. Some versions of the LRAD are capable of producing deafening sound levels of 150 decibels at one metre.

The UK’s Ministry Of defence has confirmed the LRAD 1000Xi model will be deployed during the upcoming Summer Olympics in London. The BBC reports it was just tested during Exercise Olympic Guardian and will be “primarily used in the loud hailer mode” from the Thames River.

A representative of LRAD Corp told United Press International that the device can cover “distances up to 3,000 metres (1.8 miles) to peacefully resolve uncertain situations.”

Olympic security has been in the news lately, with recent confirmation that British troops are looking into installing surface-to-air missiles on an apartment building in East London. A “multilayered air security plan” is just one part of the U.K.’s efforts to defend the summer games.

But there are signs that the London Olympics will be a complete and utter disaster >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.