Here's What You Need To Know About The State Of Foreclosures, And Why They Could Get Much Worse

The subprime crisis is far from over, according to the latest Mortgage Monitor from LPS.



If you believe the most bearish estimates (see: Chris Whalen & Laurie Goodman) it is less than 1/4 over.

Much of the data has gotten worse from mid-summer, due to declining home prices. The average length of delinquency is still rising. The rate of serious delinquency is still high, threatening to unleash a slew of new foreclosures. Foreclosure cure rates are dropping.

Finally, foreclosure inventory is climbing as banks refuse to take on bad assets.

