Law School Accidentally Tells Students Exactly How Much Debt Their Classmates Have

Loyola Law School‘s dean has revealed to students the school mistakenly emailed their private financial information to peers — including their student loan amounts.

The Los Angeles law school’s financial aid office accidentally emailed the sensitive information to 14 students in an isolated incident, according to an apologetic March 19 email from Dean Victor Gold published by Above the Law.

Gold did not specify how many students’ private information was made available to those 14 students, saying only that it affected “some students graduating in spring 2014.” But Above the Law reports that it has received tips indicating the blunder affected all 395 students of the graduating class.

Aside from revealing each student’s loan types and how much they owe, the inadvertent email contained students’ names, social security numbers, internal system ID numbers, graduation year, and academic status and program.

The school administration asked the 14 student recipients to confirm their deletion of the email immediately and will provide impacted students with a free year of identity theft-protection services. Here’s its statement provided to Above the Law:

Loyola deeply regrets this situation. Students are our primary focus. We are working diligently and expeditiously to find ways to minimize any potential harm to our students. As part of our response, we are providing all of the affected students with one year of identity theft-protection services. Students will receive a message today with details. Furthermore, following best practices, we are reviewing our protocol for the handling of private information.

