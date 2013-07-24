INSTANT MBA: Loyalty Isn't About Doing Everything Your Boss Wants

HubSpot cofounder, CTO, Dharmesh Shah

Today’s advice comes from Dharmesh Shah, founder of HubSpot, via LinkedIn:



“Many people assume loyalty is proven through obedience … An employee who consistently seeks to do the right thing is not just following a personal credo — she’s also looking out for your long-term interests. You may see her as disloyal today … but in time you’ll realise that she displayed the highest form of loyalty by helping you avoid missing the ‘do the right thing’ forest for the ‘do it right now’ trees.”

Shah goes on to say that a loyal employee is not necessarily subservient or long-lasting, but instead speaks up when appropriate. They also dissent and disagree, praise their peers, give public support, and tell you what you least want to hear. Ultimately, these great, loyal employees may choose to move on to other ventures, but that does not reflect their efforts when they worked with you.

“You’re disappointed but you wish them well. For a time, even if only for a few years, they put your company’s interests ahead of their own. Now it’s your turn to do the same for them. Of course, you can always make your most convincing arguments to encourage them to stay (hey, you’re loyal too!) — but if it doesn’t work out, the right thing to do is to return their loyalty, wish them well and help them continue to stay awesome.”

