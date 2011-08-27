The Dog From That Heartbreaking Navy SEAL Funeral Picture Might Lead The Iowa Football Team Onto The Field This Season

The loyal dog from the now-famous photo of former Navy SEAL Jon Tumilson‘s funeral could lead the Iowa Hawkeyes football team onto the field before a game this season.



The dog is appropriately named Hawkeye, and former Iowa player Jon Lazar is leading a push to have him run the team onto the field.

“It just tears you apart to see that (video),” Lazar told Hawk Central today. “But I thought how great it would be for that dog to lead the Hawkeyes down to the field and to have the announcer tell the story of this dog.

“I think everybody would be crying in the stands.”

Lazar says he has been in contact with officials to make the event happen.

Tumilson, a Iowa fan, died in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.