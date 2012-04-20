Take A Tour Of This Incredible Miniature Version Of Berlin

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty
The Loxx Miniature Railway system is a must-see for any visitors to Berlin.The 3,000 square meter miniature city is full of incredible details — some real, and some improvements on the real city.
Given that Getty photographer Sean Gallup just took a tour, we figured it was time to revisit.
Of particular note is its artificial weather system, which allows viewers to see the city in rain and shine, night and day.
