Big, Beautiful Photos Of The World's First Underground Park

The LowlineThe Lowline’s futuristic ‘remote skylights.’
The world’s first underground park is coming, and it’s scheduled to open in 2018.
It’s called the Lowline, and it will be located in a historic trolley station in the Lower East Side of New York City.
The best part about the Lowline is that it will actually include natural sunlight, using reflectors and fibre optics to pipe sunlight below the ground’s surface.
No, this isn’t science fiction, it’s happening, and it looks incredible.
Here's what the trolley terminal looked like in the 1930s. The terminal was officially closed in 1948.
When it's finished in 2018, the Lowline will turn that space into an underground park where people can meet and walk around.
The remote skylights use reflectors located above ground to focus sunlight into fibre optic cables that run underground...
In 2012, the Lowline team built a working prototype of the park in a warehouse located above the trolley terminal.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the next step is to complete negotiations with New York City. The Lowline can then begin to be constructed, and is scheduled to open in 2018.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.