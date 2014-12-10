Big, Beautiful Photos Of The World's First Underground Park

The world’s first underground park is coming, and it’s scheduled to open in 2018.

It’s called the Lowline, and it will be located in a historic trolley station in the Lower East Side of New York City.

The best part about the Lowline is that it will actually include natural sunlight, using reflectors and fibre optics to pipe sunlight below the ground’s surface.

No, this isn’t science fiction, it’s happening, and it looks incredible.

