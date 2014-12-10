Big, Beautiful Photos Of The World's First Underground Park

Steven Tweedie
LowlineThe LowlineThe Lowline’s futuristic ‘remote skylights.’

The world’s first underground park is coming, and it’s scheduled to open in 2018.

It’s called the Lowline, and it will be located in a historic trolley station in the Lower East Side of New York City.

The best part about the Lowline is that it will actually include natural sunlight, using reflectors and fibre optics to pipe sunlight below the ground’s surface.

No, this isn’t science fiction, it’s happening, and it looks incredible.

Here's where the 116-year-old abandoned trolley terminal where the Lowline will be built.

Here's what the trolley terminal looked like in the 1930s. The terminal was officially closed in 1948.

When it's finished in 2018, the Lowline will turn that space into an underground park where people can meet and walk around.

The natural sunlight will allow for trees and plants to grow while underground.

To achieve this, the Lowline teamed up with Raad Studio to create a 'remote skylight.'

The remote skylights use reflectors located above ground to focus sunlight into fibre optic cables that run underground...

...and into the remote skylights.

To raise awareness for the project, the Lowline hosts an annual 'Anti-Gala' benefit dinner.

Past attendees have included 'Girls' star Lena Dunham...

...actor Edward Norton...

...and 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo.

Here's an idea of how the Lowline will look from the street.

In 2012, the Lowline team built a working prototype of the park in a warehouse located above the trolley terminal.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the next step is to complete negotiations with New York City. The Lowline can then begin to be constructed, and is scheduled to open in 2018.

Want to explore other futuristic projects?

Big, Beautiful Photos Of Russia's New Tram Of The Future >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.