10 Of The Worst-Paying Jobs In Fashion Retail

Yesterday we showed you the highest-paying hourly wages in the fashion retail industry.

Now we’ve ranked some of the lowest-paying companies based on data from Glassdoor.

Out of the 58 fashion retailers Glassdoor reviewed, Pacific Sunwear had the lowest hourly wages at $US7.62, followed by Abercrombie & Fitch at $US7.69, and Foot Locker at $US7.71. For the purposes of the report, the data excludes salary information for managerial positions.

The average hourly wages for the 10 lowest paying retailers on our list was $US7.80, which is $US2.28 lower than the industry average for cashiers and salespeople, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

10. Express, Sales Associate, $US7.99 an hour

9. Wet Seal, Sales Associate, $US7.90 an hour

8. Ross Stores, Sales Associate, $US7.90 an hour

7. American Eagle Outfitters, Cashier, $US7.87 an hour

6. Aéropostale, Sales Associate, $US7.86 an hour

5. Sears, Cashier, $US7.73 an hour

flickr/RobertStinnett

4. Charlotte Russe, Sales Associate, $US7.72 an hour

3. Foot Locker, Sales Associate, $US7.71 an hour

5. Abercrombie & Fitch, Sales Associate, $US7.69 an hour

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

1. Pacific Sunwear, Sales Associate, $US7.62 an hour

