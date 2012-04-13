The 20 Most Exclusive Colleges In America

Photo: alist

The future Class of 2016 had it pretty rough. Tuition is on the rise and admissions rates continued their drastic fall.Harvard took the cake again with a record low acceptance rate of 5.9 per cent.



We reached out to the roughly 150 most competitive universities in America to figure out who had the lowest acceptance rates this year. The list includes only schools that offer a traditional, four-year undergraduate experience.

Here’s the top 20:

Pitzer College: 15.7%

Washington University — St. Louis: 15.4%

Northwestern University: 15.3%

Vanderbilt University: 14.2%

Swarthmore College: 14.0%

University of Chicago: 13.0%

California Institute of Technology: 13.0%* (*Last year’s rate: current year is unavailable)

Pomona College: 12.8%

Claremont McKenna College: 12.4%

University of Pennsylvania: 12.3%

Duke University: 11.9%

Amherst College: 11.9%

Brown University: 9.6%

Dartmouth College: 9.4%

M.I.T: 8.9%

Princeton University: 7.9%

Columbia University: 7.4%

Yale University: 6.8%

Stanford University: 6.6%

Harvard University: 5.9%

