One Of These Hardware Chains Is Killing The Other One On Facebook

Lowe’s is half as big as Home Depot in terms of market cap and has “inferior store locations,” but there is one area where it is winning.



Lowe’s is kicking arse on Facebook.

The North Carolina-based chain saw 199,031 visits to its Facebook page, the highest among big retailers surveyed by UBS. This standout number suggests that customers are visiting the page to look for deals.

Home Depot’s Facebook page was far behind with 51,213 visits.

A lot of it could also come down to the person in charge of the page. At first glance it seems to us that Lowe’s has more appealling and personable posts, while Home Depot’s page feels haphazard and at times like a press release.

Lowe’s is “aiming to offset inferior store locations (relative to HD) by moving more aggressively with its new media assets,” according to UBS’ Michael Lasser.

Lowe’s holds a slight lead over Home Depot on Klout, which measures a variety of social media indicators, though both stores are better than average for retailers.

