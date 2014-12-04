LOWE'S EXEC: Here's The Real Reason People Will Start Caring About Smart Home Gadgets

Business Insider/ Michael Seto Kevin Meagher, HM of Lowe’s smart home division

From thermostats that can automatically adjust the temperature in your home to light bulbs that change colour depending on the music you’re listening to, the market is getting flooded with home automation tech right now.

But convenience and novelty alone won’t convince everyday consumers to spend extra money on Internet-enabled household appliances.

According to Kevin Meagher, the general manager of Lowe’s smart home division, there’s one critical reason smart home technology will take off with consumers: safety.

Speaking at Business Insider’s annual Ignition conference, Meagher cites devices like smart smoke detectors that issue you notifications if the battery is about to die.

“Connectivity brings a new dimension [to safety],” he said.

Imagine a stove that could automatically turn off when it’s not in use. Devices like this could be especially ideal for assisted living situations, since the gadgets would be capable of shutting down automatically to avoid dangerous situations.

“When you’ve got an 80-year-old parent living on their own, what do they need a smart stove for?” Meagher said. “Every day of the week I’d pay [extra] for a smart stove that would switch things off.”

