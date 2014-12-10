Lowe's Is Testing Robots That Could Solve The Most Annoying Thing About Big Box Stores

Many of us have experienced the following situation at a big box store. You are trying to find a specific item but store workers are assisting other customers or are nowhere to be found, so you end up walking around endlessly from aisle to aisle.

Lowe’s is trying to improve customer experience by testing robotic “employees” at Orchard Supply Hardware in San Jose, California.

The OSHbots – named after their new place of employment – have the ability to locate products and lead customers to their location throughout the store. Lowe’s, Orchard Supply’s parent company, is focused on infusing more technology into its customer service in the near future.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press. Special thanks to Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.