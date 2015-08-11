Lowe's worker says his manager banned him from making a delivery because he's black

WSET Lowe’s employee Marcus Bradley says he was asked not to make a delivery because he is black.

A Lowe’s employee is claiming that a manager at a Danville, Virginia store complied with a customer’s racist requests, CBS affiliateWSET reports.

Marcus Bradley, an 11-year employee of Lowe’s who’s black, claims the manager prohibited him from delivering an order to the home of the customer after she specifically requested a white delivery driver.

“I got a phone call telling me to bring the delivery back — saying that I couldn’t do the delivery,” Bradley told CBS affiliate WSET of the alleged August 3 incident. “I asked him why I couldn’t do it and he said because you’re black and they don’t want you at the house.”

WSET confronted the unnamed customer at her home and she said she “had the right to have whatever she wanted and she did not feel bad about making the request for a white driver,” according to WSET.

Lowe’s did not respond to a request for comment. The company tweeted, however, that the “individuals involved” are no longer with Lowe’s.

@Catbe1 Cathy, diversity & inclusion are core values at Lowe’s. The individuals involved are no longer with the company.

— Lowe’s (@Lowes) August 10, 2015

In a statement to WSET, the company said: “Diversity and inclusion is a core value at Lowe’s. The situation brought to our attention was troubling and an investigation was immediately undertaken. Under no circumstances should a discriminatory delivery request be honored as it is inconsistent with our diversity and inclusion core values and the request should have been refused. The investigation has concluded and the individuals involved are no longer with the company.”

Here’s WSET’s interview with Bradley.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.