Lowe's Uses Vine For Simple Lifehacks And It's Absolutely Brilliant

Lowe’s released eight amazingly simple Vine videos of cool home improvement tips and lifehacks. The short videos strike a perfect balance between brand promotion and consumer usefulness.



Vine is a six-second-video-sharing app owned by Twitter. The Lowe’s campaign, dubbed #lowesfixinsix, is one of the best uses of the social medium as a marketing tool we’ve seen yet.

#lowesfixinsix uses stop-motion animation to give handy DIY lessons — unscrewing a stripped screw, taking off a stubborn sticker, cleaning a dirty cookie sheet.

If used correctly, Vine offers a quick yet extremely effective way for brands to reach wider, socially engaged audiences. And as one of the fastest growing mobile apps in the world, this means enormous potential for marketers.

And that potential is exactly where Lowe’s’ new campaign seeks to capitalise.

In terms of the home improvement tips, Vine provides the “perfect vehicle to bring them to life and make them shareable and fun to watch,” Wil Boudreau told Ad Age, Executive Creative Director at BBDO, Lowe’s’ agency. The Vines were created at BBDO’s New York office with the help of photographer and master Vine user Meagan Cignoli.

Many brands have already tried to use Vine, and some pull it off better than others. Playstation, for example, got very creative last month when it used Vine to reinvent the baseball card.

Urban Outfitters was quick to the game, posting the first Vine from a brand ever, featuring some adorable dogs. It was a clever entrance to the medium.

Needless to say, brands are scrambling to figure it out. And the recent success stories from Playstation, Urban Outfitters and Lowe’s prove that many already have.

Here’s another Vine from the #lowesfixinsix campaign:

“What consumer behaviour is forcing us to do is learn to be incredibly concise,” Lowe’s CMO Tom Lamb told Ad Age. This perfectly summarizes the challenges and opportunities facing modern brands as they turn to emerging social media tools, like Vine.

Based on a hugely positive Twitter response, we think it’s safe to call this particular campaign successful.

