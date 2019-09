Photo: Business Insider

We ran into an amazing view of Lower Manhattan from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade this evening – so we snapped a few photos with our BlackBerry (which doesn’t do it justice). But the images still capture the mood.

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

Photo: Business Insider

