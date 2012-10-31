Lower Manhattan Is Like A Different Country Right Now

More than 250,000 homes and businesses lost power Monday night after a massive explosion at a Con Ed power station on 14th street.
Nearly everything below 39th street is dark — and it could stay that way for up to four days.
Cell phone service is also limited and you can find people clustered in hotspots struggling to get a signal.
The utility says it’s the largest storm-related-outage in their history.
By Tuesday evening the sidewalks were still clogged with people — many on their way to seek refuge uptown — but with restaurants, movie theatres, drug stores and other shops plunged in complete darkness, New York looked like a shell of itself.
The novelty is already starting to fade.
The few stores that are still open are selling goods by candlelight.
Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider
Crowds are clustered in one area trying to get cell service.
You can see the West Side is still lit up.
Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider
This store had a generator and was letting people charge up their cell phones.
Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider
All boarded up.
Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider
Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider
