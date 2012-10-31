Lower Manhattan Is Like A Different Country Right Now

More than 250,000 homes and businesses lost power Monday night after a massive explosion at a Con Ed power station on 14th street.



Nearly everything below 39th street is dark — and it could stay that way for up to four days.

Cell phone service is also limited and you can find people clustered in hotspots struggling to get a signal.

The utility says it’s the largest storm-related-outage in their history.

By Tuesday evening the sidewalks were still clogged with people — many on their way to seek refuge uptown — but with restaurants, movie theatres, drug stores and other shops plunged in complete darkness, New York looked like a shell of itself.

The novelty is already starting to fade.

The few stores that are still open are selling goods by candlelight.

Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider

Crowds are clustered in one area trying to get cell service.

You can see the West Side is still lit up.

This store had a generator and was letting people charge up their cell phones.

All boarded up.

