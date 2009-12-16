Lower Health Care Costs Discovered In Small Town Oklahoma

A health care experiment in Duncan, Oklahoma shows how small changes to behaviour can elicit large cost savings when it comes to health care.MedEncentive has been developing a web-based cost containment program that claims to have already achieved substantial results.

What’s most interesting about this program is that it doesn’t force anyone to do anything.

Health Care Blog: There the City of Duncan has put its employees (and their providers) into a system that incents (but doesn’t mandate) physicians to practice according to accepted guidelines, and incents (but doesn’t mandate) patients to read information prescribed by their physicians about their treatments (and tests them about it). The system then asks each party to rate the other.

It sounds simple and frankly, compared to much in health care, it is. The system is supplied by MedEncentive, an Oklahoma City firm led by the charming and engaging Jeff Greene. While I remain fascinated by MedEncentive’s program (and FD MedEncentive has sponsored the Health 2.0 Conference in the past), it’s perhaps grown a little more slowly than Jeff and other fans might have liked—given the scope of the problem.

But the results have been impressive in reducing costs (mostly by reducing hospitalizations) and increasing patient involvement. Yesterday MedEncentive released a five year retrospective. The key finding?:

City of Duncan costs for the most recent year was 8.6% less than five years ago prior to implementing the Program, which is 34.9% less than the projected costs. The resultant four year savings equates to an 8:1 return on investment. (emphasis added)

Read more at Health Care Blog.

Check out how this cost containment program works via MedEncentive’s report here.

