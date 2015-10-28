Lower dollar catapults Australia back into Lonely Planet's 'Best in Travel' list -- at No.6

WHITSUNDAY ISLAND, AUSTRALIA. Photo: Eddie Safarik/ Tourism Queensland via Getty.

Australia has earned itself a position in the top ten destinations to visit in 2016, according to Lonely Planet.

After failing to make the cut last year, Australia has found itself in the middle of the pack at number six.

The weak Australian dollar has assisted the country’s ranking, with the guide explaining that “anything you spend here this year will be value for money. Petrol prices are heading south too: perfect timing for your great Australian road trip.”

Unfortunately, other reasons for visiting Australia include warnings that the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmanian forests could soon be altered, so you better see it while it’s there.

“Environmentally, battle lines are being drawn near the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, where a string of proposed mining ports will require the dredging and dumping of millions of tonnes of seafloor,” the guide says. “In Tasmania, the peace accord between pro- and anti-logging forces has been torn up by the new state government, keen to unlock old-growth forest for export. Now is the time to experience these astounding wilderness areas before compromises are made.”

But on a more positive note Lonely Planet says the increasing number of Aboriginal land rights claims means indigenous tourism is booming.

For more on Australia’s listing click here. Otherwise see the top ten below.

1. BOTSWANA

MASHATU, BOTSWANA. Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

Democratic, progressive, enlightened – but above all, invigoratingly wild. The story of Botswana’s journey from poverty to become one of Africa’s most stable, thriving societies is inspirational; the country celebrates 50 years of independence in 2016 and there’s a lot for it to shout about, not least the way it has balanced economic growth with protecting its natural riches. Prepare for a severe case of slack-jawed-with-awe syndrome when you visit.

2. JAPAN

Japan. It might be number two in this year’s rankings, but it’s always number one for travellers in search of an otherworldly experience. Nowhere else on earth exemplifies that dog-eared ‘modern yet ancient’ cliche like the land of the rising sun. Tokyo’s successful bid to host the Olympics in 2020 has raised the temperature of a feverish city amid a blur of new development, but beyond the suburbs Japan remains as elegant and enticing as its graceful wooden temples.

3. USA

The ‘best idea’ America ever had turns 100 next year – the National Park Service, which oversees the country’s 59 national parks and hundreds of historic landmarks, celebrates a centenary of safeguarding Yosemite, Yellowstone, Badlands, Zion, and the rest. So lace up your hiking boots and set foot in the miraculously well-managed 340,000 sq km network of surreal and spectacular landscapes it defends, from earth-rending canyons to alligator-infested swamplands to belching geysers. It’s a national triumph.

4. PALAU

Palau is unquestionably one of the most magical diving and snorkelling destinations in the world – and it’s fighting to stay that way. This far-flung Pacific archipelago has turned 100% of its marine territory into a sanctuary in a bid to protect what has been dubbed a ‘Serengeti’ of the sea. Excessive face mask-wearing might leave you with a temporary red mark, but the fish, coral and other critters in these nutrient-rich waters will leave you truly goggle-eyed.

5. LATVIA

RIGA, LATVIA. Photo: Sean Gallup/ Getty.

It’s taken Latvia 25 years to shrug off the fetters of Communism, but this Baltic treasure looks ready to shine for its silver anniversary. The country is resuscitating ancient traditions, restoring crumbling castles and manor houses hidden in its pine forests, and transforming its once stodgy cuisine into cutting-edge New Nordic fare. Seductive Riga, meanwhile, has built on its reign as a European Capital of Culture with improved infrastructure and a round of renovations as its population continues to grow.

6. AUSTRALIA

The strength of the Aussie dollar over recent years has made a trip down under a tough proposition for travellers on a budget. But with the currency faltering and petrol prices also on the slide, 2016 could be the perfect time for a road trip. You’ll want to gawp at the mega sights, naturally, including the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania’s pristine wilderness, both of which face growing environmental threats. See them now before compromises are made.

7. POLAND

Recession-defying Poland has superpowers – while the rest of Europe descended into the doldrums, visitor numbers here climbed and there’s no end to the boom in sight as Wrocław prepares for a stint as European Capital of Culture 2016. Kraków will have a turn in the limelight too when the Pope arrives to celebrate World Youth Day, and new air routes to Kraków, Szczecin, Katowice, and Gdańsk means this is a destination on the rise.

8. URUGUAY

An estimated three million foreign visitors will arrive in Uruguay next year – but it’s a wonder it isn’t more when you grasp what the ‘Switzerland of America’ has to offer. Sandwiched between Brazil and Argentina, Uruguay has unfussily become a progressive society that boasts a small but perfectly formed capital in Montevideo, pampas where you can act out a gaucho (cowboy) fantasy, and nightlife on sea amid the glamour of Punta del Este. Expect that three million to rise.

9. GREENLAND

JACOBSHAVN BAY, GREENLAND. Photo: Uriel Sinai/ Getty.

Greenland has the world’s lowest population density, but those that brave this chilly chunk of the planet are not short of diversions: see the midnight sun glimmer on glaciers, sail among breaching whales, dogsled the tundra, watch the Northern Lights dance across the ice sheet… In March 2016, Greenland will host the Arctic Winter Games, the largest event of its kind ever, along with a festival of song, food and dance. What better time to visit this Arctic wonderland?

10. FIJI

Listen up: the route to paradise just became a little easier. Pleasure-loving Fiji has recovered its equilibrium at last after a coup and constitutional crisis, and travellers will soon benefit from an upgrade to the country’s Nadi International Airport. So what will it be, then? Idle at an upscale resort, try the latest extreme sport, or focus on the classic pursuits of diving, sailing and angling as you soak up what this tropical archipelago has to offer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.