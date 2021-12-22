6 exercises to relieve lower back pain and improve posture, according to a physical therapist

You can do many easy exercises at home to help with lower back pain. Matthew Cronin for Insider.

Most lower back pain is caused by poor posture, which can be fixed with core-strengthening exercises.

The best exercises to relieve lower back pain include planks, squats, and core work.

More effective lower back exercises include yoga, Pilates, and walking.

Lower back pain is common and occurs for a variety of causes, but is most often due to poor posture.

Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate low back pain by building endurance in spine-supporting muscles, says Joseph Gjolaj, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and associate professor of orthopedics at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. This allows you to hold proper posture for longer.

A 2015 review of studies found multiple types of core strengthening exercises alleviated chronic low back pain. It also found core training was more effective than typical resistance training in alleviating pain.

Such exercises also increase blood flow to the area, which helps promote healing to injured tissues, says Amanda Malone, a physical therapist at the Iowa Clinic.

Malone recommends trying these simple at-home exercises that can reduce back pain by strengthening your core.

Note: These should be done daily for the best results. Malone cautions that these exercises may be easy or difficult, depending on the person. If something feels off, reach out to your doctor or a physical therapist.



1. Lower trunk rotation

Lower trunk rotations. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor Place your arms straight out to your sides. Lower your knees to one side Return to center Repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

Quick tip: As you do this exercise, activate your core muscles and keep both of your shoulders on the ground.



2. Transversus abdominis bracing

Transversus abdominis bracing. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet resting on the floor. Rest your fingers on your stomach, just above your hip bones. Tighten your abs, pulling your navel up and in toward your spine. You should feel your muscles contract under your fingers. Hold this position for 5 seconds, then relax and repeat. Do two sets of 10.

Quick tip: Keep back flat against the floor, and don’t hold your breath as you tighten your abs.



3. Bent knee fallouts

Bent knee fallouts. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Engage your abs and slowly lower one knee to the side, toward the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. Do three sets of 10.

Quick tip: Breathe, and don’t rotate your hips or trunk.



4. Side plank on knees

Side plank on knees. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Lie on your side, propped up on your forearm, with your elbow directly under your shoulder, and knees bent. Engage your abs and raise your hips up into a side plank position, keeping your knees on the ground. Hold for 15-30 seconds, return to the starting position, and repeat. Complete one set of four reps on each side

Quick tip: Don’t hold your breath or let your hips roll forward or back, or drop toward the floor.



5. Plank with hands on table

Plank with hands on table. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Stand facing a table, with your hands resting on the table. Lean onto the table with both hands, keeping your arms straight. Walk your feet backward into a plank position. Hold for 15-30 seconds. Repeat four times.

Quick tip: Keep your back straight and abs tight, and gently tuck your chin. Make sure to use a secured table.



As you become comfortable with this exercise, progress to a plank on something lower, like a bed or chair, and then a regular plank on the floor, which is more challenging for your core.

6. Squat with counter support

Squat with counter support. Matthew Cronin for Insider

How to do it:

Stand facing a countertop, with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands on the counter. Squat down, slowly bending your knees to roughly a 90-degree angle. Press into your feet to return to standing, and repeat. Do three sets of 10.

Quick tip: Keep heels on the ground, and use the counter to balance. Do not let knees bend forward past your toes or collapse inward.



More exercises to relieve lower back pain

The exercises above introduce gentle movement, which can slowly loosen back muscles. Once a patient gets comfortable with them, Malone incorporates more advanced exercises.

“In general, spine surgeons recommend exercise categories that are done slowly and carefully,” such as yoga and Pilates, which have low injury rates, Gjolaj says.

What the research says: A 2013 review found yoga was strongly effective in treating short-term chronic back pain and moderately effective at treating long-term pain. A 2015 review found some evidence Pilates helps improve back pain, but no conclusive evidence that it is superior to other forms of exercise.



Walking can also help relieve low back pain, says Malone, as it introduces gentle movement and increases blood flow.

When you are walking or standing, your spine is better aligned than it is while you’re sitting, Gjolaj says. This relieves pressure on spinal discs, which can reduce pain.

If walking is not comfortable, you might try a stationary bike, a seated step machine, or walking in the pool, Malone says. These all place less stress and pressure on the spine.

Insider’s takeaway

Lower back pain is not only painful but can impede on your quality of life. Therefore, it’s important to work with a physician or physical therapist to find a solution for you.

The above exercises can be a good starting point to help relieve back pain. After you get accustomed to them, you can incorporate more advanced movements into your routine like Pilates or yoga.

“Movement truly is medicine,” Malone says.