A New York City apartment is renting for $300,000 a month

Facebook.com/lowellhotel Outside The Lowell hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

In a city that’s known for its sky-high rent, this penthouse apartment just may take the cake.

Sitting atop the historic Lowell hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, a three-bedroom suite will be available for a whopping $US300,000 a month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The monthly rent will include access to a number of amenities, including Wi-Fi, dog-walking, twice-a-day turndowns, and packing and unpacking services.

Tenants will also be able to enjoy all of the usual hotel amenities, like room service — including a menu for pets — and laundry.

The roughly 2,900-square-foot penthouse comes fully furnished, including an Apple desktop and five landline phones.

Therese Bateman of Brown Harris Stevens will have the listing once it’s publicly available. The penthouse had previously been marketed through the hotel’s sales department, but they received such a high volume of requests that they decided to enlist the help of a real estate brokerage.

