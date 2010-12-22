Baseball Hall Of Fame Voter Compares Steroid-Users To Murderers, And It Makes Sense

In yesterday’s Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, Lowell Cohn, a Baseball Hall of Fame Voter, compared murderers to performance enhancing drug users.



At first glance that sounds preposterous, but Cohn’s reasoning is actually sensible.

Cohn explained his reasoning for not voting for Mark McGwire:

“I compare PED users to murderers — of course, it’s not the same thing. But please follow my reasoning. Lots of murderers never get caught. Yet society has no trouble punishing murders who get arrested and convicted. It’s not like a defence lawyer walks into court and says, “Thousands of murderers get away with their crimes, so you should let my client, who wiped out an entire family, go free in the interest of fair play. That would be absurd. It also is absurd to let McGwire or Palmeiro into the Hall just because we don’t have the goods on somebody else. We have the goods on McGwire and Palmeiro.”

Initially this explanation seems pretty over-the-top. But what Cohn was trying to say makes some sense. He abstains from voting for known past steroid users because he feels that just because many steroid-users haven’t been caught, doesn’t mean we should let those that have been off the hook.

