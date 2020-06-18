A study finds rich people have stopped taking Ubers and hiring nannies during the pandemic, causing the biggest hit to employment

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesAn Uber Eats deliveryman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus rides a bike on the streets of Kiev, Ukraine.
- The biggest drop in employment from the coronavirus pandemic in the US was among low-wage workers in rich neighbourhoods, per data from The New York Times.
- Wealthy individuals have stopped spending as much on services, reducing the need for nannies, drivers, and waiters – just as the services economy has become more dependent than ever on spending by the wealthy.
- The Times cited a study by the Harvard-based research group Opportunity Insights which analysed spending data from payroll firms and credit card processors, by Michael Stepner, Raj Chetty, Nathaniel Hendren, and John Friedman.
- While spending for low-income households has largely recovered, and is down just 4% from February, high-income household spending is still down 17%, the study found.
- Because rich people have been slower to bring spending back to pre-pandemic levels, employment has dropped for jobs that cater to wealthy individuals.
- Small businesses in wealthy zip codes, for instance, saw greater revenue loss than those in low-income neighbourhoods, and spending by lower-income Americans living in richer counties fell further than the spending of their counterparts in poorer counties.
- Blue-collar jobs in manufacturing have been replaced by an expanding service sector, the Times noted, typically featuring less-stable and worse-paying positions.
- Harvard economist Lawrence Katz, who reviewed the findings, said “more and more modest-income individuals” have been able to survive by serving “where the consumption has been,” which has been from households at the top.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.