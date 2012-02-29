Low Turnout In Michigan: Republicans Hate These Candidates

Photo: AP

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that turnout is the same or lower than it was four years ago for the high-stakes Michigan Republican primary. John Wisley and Dawson Bell write:



Turnout in today’s presidential primary election looks to be about the same or less than it was four years ago, according to a sampling of clerks in key precincts the Free Press is using to analyse the vote.

And the extremely early indications aren’t looking good for Santorum’s strategy of getting cross-over votes from Democrats. Port Huron Township Clerk Benita Davis, told the Free Press that there was nothing unusual about the partisan turnout.

She did say that she’d seen very little evidence of Democratic voters choosing to cross over into the Republican primary. Some of the Santorum-backed robocalls aimed at turning out Democrats for Santorum were reported in the area. Davis, a Democrat, said she received a couple herself.

It could be a long night tonight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.