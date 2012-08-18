Chicago Law Firm Posts Ad For 'Top-Tier' Law Grad Who Will Work For Peanuts

Photo: Wiliam Brawley/Flickr

The pathetic job market really isn’t treating law grads well.A law firm posted a job ad on Craigslist seeking an “aggressive attorney” willing work 70 hours a week, Above The Law reported Thursday.



The only thing is, he or she would end up making – at most – $35,000 a year, according to the listing posted by Above The Law.

So what does a hopeful law grad need to nail this opportunity?

Applicants should be from a top-tier school and in the top 10 per cent of the class, according to the job post.

Then they just need to jot down a 50-word essay on why they are the best candidates for the job.

