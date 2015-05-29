Low oil prices are driving up gasoline consumption in the US

Shane Ferro

Gasoline consumption is up this year, likely thanks to low oil prices.

Reuters’ John Kemp reports that it’s above the 10-year seasonal average and continues to climb. Notably, this chart also shows that consumption was substantially below the seasonal average last year when oil prices were high, until about November, when prices began to plummet.

Looks like it’s time to plan a summer road trip.

