There is an astoundingly low number of Republicans in New York City

New York may be the hometown of Donald Trump, but the city isn’t exactly known as a hotbed of conservatism.

Voting returns from Tuesday’s primary election — which Trump won resoundingly — show just how scarce Republicans are in the Big Apple.

Out of the 4.5 million registered voters in New York City, just 460,000 of them are registered Republicans, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

About 100,000 Republicans cast their vote on Tuesday at the time of this publication.

An interactive graphic published by The New York Times breaks down the vote precinct by precinct. Dozens of them saw fewer than 10 total Republican votes.

In many neighbourhoods in Brooklyn, where Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders campaigned heavily for the African-American vote, results like this were not uncommon:

Manhattan was friendlier territory to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, but at many precincts the vote totals were just as paltry:

At one precinct in Williamsburg, a Brooklyn neighbourhood with prominent enclaves of Hasidic Jews and hipsters, Donald Trump claimed the vote of a lone Republican holdout.

Only a small handful of precincts saw a candidate earn more than 100 votes, including a few in Staten Island:

By contrast, more than 800,000 New York City residents cast votes on the Democratic side, won by Hillary Clinton.

The next states to vote — Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island on April 26 — will likely be friendlier to the Republican field.

