Tour The Sprawling Underground Park That's Being Planned On NYC's Lower East Side

Julie Zeveloff
low line

Photo: courtesy RAAD Studio

New York City’s Lower East side could soon be home to a sprawling underground park, if a group of architects and investors have its way.The proposal, dubbed “Delancey Underground,” but nicknamed the “Low Line” in homage to the recently opened raised park in Chelsea, was put before the local community board last week, according to Broadway Boogie.

The plan calls for a two-acre park to be built in the former Williamsburg Bridge Trolley Station beneath the corner of Delancey Street and Essex Street, which has sat unused for six decades.

The team, which includes former NASA Engineer and RAAD Studio founder James Ramsey, social tech firm VP Dan Barasch, and New York investment firm partner R. Boykin Curry IV, want to create a community space in the defunct vault.

The ambitious blueprint calls for trees, pools and plenty of greenery, all fed by solar technology.

The proposed park would sit in an abandoned trolley terminal beneath the intersection of Essex and Delancey Streets.

The space can been seen behind the Essex Street subway station, but sits unused.

This is what it looks like today.

Under the proposed plan, trees and plants would be fed using solar technology.

The 60,000 square-foot space would be transformed into a sunlit park.

The park would be a welcome addition to the Lower East Side, where green space is scarce, say proponents

The plan is still in its early stages, but we're excited to find out where it goes.

Now check out New York City's newest urban park

Tour The Elevated Park In New York City That's Drawing 50,000 Visitors A Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.