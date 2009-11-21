Low Level? Hah! Google's Ari Paparo Rules

Earlier this week, we wrote a post called “Who’s Who in Google New York.” It was a quick look at some of the top execs in the office, and what people are saying about them.



One of the powerful executives we mentioned is a rising star named Ari Paparo, who came to Google (GOOG) through its DoubleClick acquisition.

Not meaning to single-out Ari in particular, we passed on the following gossip about how DoubleClick executives are faring at Google since the acquisition.

We wrote:

“Liked, but “lower level,” Ari is one of many DoubleClick executives who others say don’t get enough respect from Mountain View.

Well, it turns out our report got passed around quite a bit at Google New York, causing Ari a fair bit of grief.

We know this because today we’re working out of the Starbucks in Google’s building, and, well, Ari just stopped by.

He was really nice! He even told us about some of the razzing he’s gotten in the office since our awful gossiping. One particularly good zinger:

“That’s a pretty nice blazer for someone who’s low level.”

We think its pretty impressive he came down here like that. So let it be known! Our source was wrong. Ari Paparo isn’t “low level.” He’s high-class. All the way.

