Low Interest Credit Cards: Monster List

Here’s the updated Credit Card Outlaw monthly round-up of low interest or 0% introductory APR credit card deals.



Some may not realise this, but a low interest rate can save you far more over time than even the most lucrative cash back or air miles sign-up bonus. For example, a $10,000 balance on a credit card with a non-promotional APR of 15.99% — which is quite common — would cost you $1,599 in interest during the first year alone. Using a card still under a 0% intro promotional APR, however, would save you that huge interest charge. Just be sure to pay down your balance before the promotional rate expires.

The Deals Round-up:

Capital One VentureOne Rewards – 0% Intro APR on purchases until May 2013; no annual fee.

Capital One Platinum Prestige – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers until August 2013; no annual fee.

Chase Freedom – 0% Intro APR for first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers; no annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday Card – 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months; no annual fee.

Blue Sky Card – 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months; no annual fee. Online application decision in as little as 60 seconds.

Citi Platinum Select Visa – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 18 months; no annual fee.

Citi Simplicity Card – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 18 months; no annual fee.

Citi Diamond Preferred Card – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 18 months; no annual fee.

Citi Forward Card – 0% Intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers and for 7 months on purchases; no annual fee.

Discover More Card – 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers; 0% Intro APR for 6 months on purchases; no annual fee.

Discover Motiva Card – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; no annual fee.

Discover Open Road Card – 0% Intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; no annual fee.

Visa Black Card – 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months; $495 annual fee.

Wells Fargo Rewards Credit Card – 0% Intro APR for 6 months on purchases; no annual fee.

Find a low interest deal that isn’t featured on this month’s list? Please send me a direct message on Twitter, I’ll add it! (Only recommend offers which provide at least 12 months of introductory APR, thank you.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw‘s Low Interest vertical.

