7 unique pizza crust alternatives to try if you want to cut back on carbs

Shutterstock There are a few lower carb ways to enjoy pizza.

If you love pizza but want to switch up the standard, doughy base, there are plenty of options.

Ingredients like ground chicken, red beets, and zucchini can be used to create unique bases for pizza toppings.

Cauliflower and sweet potatoes are also solid ingredients to use if you’d like to make a crust that’s not dough-based.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you crave pizza often but are looking for ways to swap out carb-heavy, doughy crusts, there are plenty of options.

Here are some creative alternatives to standard pizza crusts that you can try.

You can use thinly flattened ground chicken to create a filling crust.

pathwithpaws via flickr You can season the ground chicken before turning it into a crust.

Using chicken as a pizza crust is a sort of creative version of the dish chicken parmesan, but you can use any toppings you’d like.

You basically replace the pizza crust with ground chicken and cheese. You can find popular recipes for this crust here and here.

Eggs can serve as a protein-packed base for your favourite pizza toppings.

Supermop / Shutterstock It’s easy to load omelets with pizza toppings.

While making a classic omelet, mix in your favourite pizza ingredients and toppers, like sauce, cheese, meat, and veggies.

Using eggs as a base is a great way to create a personal pizza of sorts, sans the carbs you’d find in a standard crust.

Red beets make for a colourful crust.

Flickr/Fotodog You can buy premade beet crust or make it yourself.

Lighter than the average pizza dough, but still quite mild in taste is a red-beet crust.

These fairly low-carb crusts can be purchased premade from stores like Whole Foods, or prepared at home using a variety of recipes.

Zucchini boat pizzas are a simple way to enjoy your favourite toppings.

Flickr/Alan Levine Zucchini makes for a light crust.

Zucchinis have long been heralded as a low-carb alternative to everything from noodles to sandwich bread, so it’s no surprise they can also replace pizza crust.

Simply scoop out the middle of a zucchini, bake it for a bit, load it up with your favourite toppings, and pop it in the oven again.

You can find two popular recipes for these pizzas here and here.

Portobello mushroom caps be a great pizza base, too.

Shutterstock Portobello mushroom caps can be filled with pizza toppings.

If zucchini isn’t quite your style, there’s always portobello mushrooms. Simply pop the stems off and load up the caps with your favourite toppings to create mini pizza-style stuffed mushrooms.

Sweet potatoes make for a unique, fibre-heavy crust.

Mike Mozart/Flickr Sweet potatoes contain a decent amount of fibre.

Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre, and you can actually use them to make a pizza crust.

There are a variety of ways to make this, but one option is The Kitchen’s version on the Food Networkwhich requires ingredients like olive oil, sweet potatoes, cheese, and egg.

A Cauliflower pizza crust is a lower-calorie option.

Matthew Mead/AP There are also plenty of recipes for making your own cauliflower crust.

Cauliflower crust can serve as a great base for pizza toppings, and it can be made at home or purchased in stores.

A popular choice is Trader Joe’s cauliflower pizza crust, which is gluten-free and is also relatively low in calories and fat.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.