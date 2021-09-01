20 easy and healthy low-carb breakfast ideas, recommended by dietitians

- Healthy, low-carb breakfast ideas include a green smoothie, low-carb muffins, and chia pudding.
- For a savory low-carb breakfast, try asparagus frittata, egg drop soup, or cauliflower hash browns.
- Eating a healthy, low-carb breakfast can help stabilize blood sugar levels throughout the day.
- Visit Insider’s Health Reference library for more advice.
Eating a low-carb breakfast can help keep you full, and reduce spikes in blood sugar, says Stacie Stephenson, DC, a board member of the American Nutrition Association.
“I highly recommend a low-carb breakfast for anyone struggling with morning blood sugar control, or hunger pangs before lunch,” she says. That’s because low-carb breakfasts often contain more protein, which is known to keep you feeling fuller for longer. And, in general, low-carb diets may also help with weight loss.
Going low carb short-term is safe for most people, Stephenson says, except for those with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or a history of eating disorders. However, limiting your carbs for an extended period of time, may lead to vitamin deficiencies, heart rhythm problems, fatigue, and disrupt your digestion.
Moreover, for anyone going low-carb, it’s important to make sure that you’re not swapping carbs for saturated fats and cured meats, which can increase your risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes.
Here are 20 healthy, low-carb breakfast ideas that we culminated from various recipe websites to get you started.
1. Hard-boiled eggs with mixed berries
Two hard-boiled eggs with a 1/2 cup of mixed berries contains:
- Calories: 179
- Protein: 13 grams (g)
- Carbs: 10 g
- Fat: 10 g
Hard-boiled eggs are a quick and easy way to get a hit of protein in the morning, while berries are packed with antioxidants and fiber that will keep you healthy and full.
2. Plain Greek yogurt with berries and walnuts
One serving contains:
- Calories: 254
- Protein: 20 g
- Carbs: 30 g
- Fat: 5 g
Plain Greek yogurt doesn’t have to be boring when you incorporate the sweetness of berries and a drizzle of honey. The yogurt is packed with protein to keep you feeling full, while the berries deliver fiber and walnuts provide just the right amount of healthy fats.
3. Grain-free lemon ricotta pancakes
One serving contains:
- Calories: 217
- Protein: 9 g
- Carbs: 6 g
- Fat: 19 g
Pancakes are the ultimate breakfast food but are usually off-limits to those counting carbs. This recipe minimizes carbs by using grain-free ingredients, while the ricotta and lemon pack a flavorful punch that will make you feel like you had a little treat before it’s even noon.
4. Spicy shrimp omelette
One serving contains:
- Calories: 329
- Protein: 36 g
- Carbs: 4 g
- Fat: 17 g
5. Green smoothie
One serving contains:
- Calories: 168
- Protein: 6 g
- Carbs: 7 g
- Fat: 14 g
Smoothies don’t have to be laden with carb-heavy fruits. For example, this one uses avocado, spinach, and coconut milk mixed with a bit of vanilla protein powder, peanut butter powder, and a squeeze of fresh lime to provide tons of nutrients and flavor, but without blood-sugar spiking sugars and carbs.
6. Low-carb blueberry muffins
One muffin contains:
- Calories: 217
- Protein: 7 g
- Carbs: 6 g
- Fat: 19 g
This recipe uses almond flour to create a low-carb option for those days when you’re looking for a little comfort food, like a warm muffin, but still want to stick to your healthy eating.
7. Ham and cheese frittata
One ham and cheese omelette contains:
- Calories: 291
- Protein: 24 g
- Carbs: 4 g
- Fat: 20 g
If you love quiche, a frittata offers all of the taste, without the carb-laden crust. This recipe is packed with protein, while a touch of cream lends a decadent feel. To reduce the calories and fat, you can swap out the cream for half and half.
8. Shakshuka
One serving contains:
- Calories: 142
- Protein: 6 g
- Carbs: 8 g
- Fat: 9 g
Tired of plain old eggs? Shakshuka is a middle eastern and north African dish that cooks eggs in a rich, flavorful tomato sauce. In this recipe, the eggs provide protein, while the sauce has a touch of vegetables and a whole heap of flavor.
9. Butternut breakfast meatballs
One serving contains:
- Calories: 170
- Protein: 12 g
- Carbs: 2 g
- Fat: 13 g
Who says you can’t have meatballs for breakfast? This recipe combines breakfast sausage with butternut squash, mushrooms, and seasoning for a savory breakfast full of protein and vegetables. You can make it even healthier by eating it over a salad or greens.
10. Smoked salmon and arugula salad
One serving contains:
- Calories: 371 grams
- Protein: 6 grams
- Carbs: 8 grams
- Fat: 37 grams
Salads aren’t typically thought of as breakfast food, but they should be. This recipe will give you a serving of vegetables right off the bat, while the salmon and avocado provide healthy fats, like omega-three fatty acids, that will keep you feeling full till lunch.
11. Asparagus and ricotta frittata
One frittata contains:
- Calories: 158
- Protein: 13 g
- Carbs: 7 g
- Fat: 9 g
Now that you know that frittatas are a low-carb quiche alternative, give this one a try. It’s full of vegetables and uses a fat-free ricotta cheese to make the recipe rich but light on calories and fat.
12. Egg drop soup
One serving contains:
- Calories: 142
- Protein: 8 g
- Carbs: 2 g
- Fat: 11 g
Soup for breakfast? Don’t knock it till you try it. This recipe combines eggs, chicken broth, and spices for a low-carb, low-calorie breakfast option.
13. Maple cream cheese pumpkin muffins
One muffin contains:
- Calories: 260 g
- Protein: 7 g
- Carbs: 9 g
- Fat: 23 g
Perfect for fall, these low-carb muffins use almond flour to keep the carb content low. They taste like a treat, but won’t make you feel bogged down throughout the day.
14. Sausage, egg, and avocado breakfast salad
One serving contains:
- Calories: 489
- Protein: 31 g
- Carbs: 11 g
- Fat: 35 g
Need a hearty breakfast option before a day of hiking or yard work? This alternative to potato salad offers a great balance of calories, proteins, and healthy fats that will give you all the energy you need to get through the day, without relying on empty carbs.
15. Low-carb cereal
One serving contains:
- Calories: 100
- Protein: 16 g
- Carbs: 5 g
- Fat: 4 g
Cereal is the perfect breakfast for when you’re in a rush, but it’s typically filled with simple carbs and sugar. This low-carb alternative uses milk protein isolate and roasted peanuts to give you the crunch you crave, without the carbs. Add some milk for even more protein.
16. Cauliflower hash browns
One serving contains:
- Calories: 80 g
- Protein: 6 g
- Carbs: 3 g
- Fat: 5 g
Who doesn’t love hash browns? This recipe uses frozen riced cauliflower – cauliflower that has the consistency of rice – and eggs to make a much lighter, low-carb alternative to the breakfast classic. Plus, these hash browns are baked instead of fried, for a lower calorie meal overall.
17. Low-carb breakfast casserole
One serving of this low-carb breakfast casserole contains:
- Calories: 168
- Protein: 18 g
- Carbs: 8 g
- Fat: 7 g
Breakfast casserole may sound decadent, but this one is healthy too. It uses ground turkey, hash browns, almond milk, and plenty of spices to create a filling breakfast.
18. Cabbage and beef soup
One serving contains:
- Calories: 145
- Protein: 11 g
- Carbs: 5 g
- Fat: 8 g
This recipe incorporates the protein and fat from ground beef with the nutrients of cabbage for a healthy and satisfying start to the day. Best of all, you can make a big batch and eat it all week.
The benefit of this soup is that it’s mostly water, which quickly fills your stomach to make you feel fuller, sooner. That can help you eat less throughout the day, which is a plus if you’re looking to lose weight.
19. Vegetable scrambled eggs
One serving contains:
- Calories: 180
- Protein: 14 g
- Carbs: 4 g
- Fat: 10 g
When you’re eating healthy, you might end up with lots of leftover veggies. This recipe is a great way to use them up by combining whatever vegetables you have on hand with two eggs for a quick and easy low-carb breakfast.
20. Chocolate chia pudding
- Calories: 336
- Protein: 8 g
- Carbs: 16 g
- Fat: 27 g
Chia seeds transform into a tasty and protein-packed pudding when soaked in liquid. This recipe uses chia seeds, cocoa powder, coconut milk, and vanilla extract to create a low-carb breakfast that tastes too good to be true.
Insider’s takeaway
Today there are tons of healthy low-carb breakfast options. Stephenson says that the key is finding one that tastes good, while making you feel great too. That might take some trial and error.
“The breakfast that makes you feel good may not be the same as what someone else thrives upon,” she says.
So, listen to your body, follow its cues, and eat a breakfast that makes you feel full and alert.
“What matters the most is making healthful, nutrient-dense food choices in a pattern that makes you feel energetic and satisfied throughout the morning,” Stephenson says.