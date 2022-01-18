8 low-calorie, high-protein meal prep lunches I eat to lose weight and keep it off — all dietitian approved

- A calorie deficit is required for weight loss, and prepping meals in advance can help.
- Eating plenty of protein is also useful as it keeps you full and helps you maintain muscle.
- Here are 8 of my favorite low-calorie, high-protein lunches that helped me lose 35 pounds (16kg) and keep it off.
Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said: “Combining falafel with quinoa is a fantastic way to add variety to your lunches whilst still providing fiber and a complete source of plant-based protein (from the quinoa). Vegetables such as onion, peppers, and eggplant are highly nutritious yet low in calories, which support fat loss goals and you could even add low fat hummus or keep to 1-2 tbsp per portion to keep the calories down.”
Choose whatever ingredients you prefer but I like the combination of chicken breast, sweet potatoes, carrots or parsnips, and brussels sprouts. It’s a balanced meal and delicious too.
Ludlam-Raine said: “Chicken breast is a lean and low fat source of protein so it’s great to add to your meals if your goal is fat loss and muscle gain. Including high fiber vegetables from the sprouts and parsnips will help to keep you satiated alongside the sweet potato which provides energy plus one of your 5-a-day, as it’s particularly rich in vitamins A and C (which help to support your immune system too).”
Ludlam-Raine said: “This sounds delicious. Both walnuts and beetroot are heart-healthy additions to a salad. Aiming for one small handful of nuts per portion and keeping the cheese to no more than a 30-50g portion (approximately) will still provide a good source of healthy fats as well as protein and calcium to support healthy joints and muscles but keep the calories and saturated fat levels down too.”
Ingredients
- 125g (1/2 cup) brown rice, cooked
- 1 chicken breast, chopped into chunks
- 1 pepper and/or zucchini, cut into thin slices
- Fajita seasoning
- 1/2 avocado
- 1 tbsp Greek yogurt
Method
1. Heat a little oil or cooking spray in a pan on medium-high heat.
2. Add the chicken and vegetables and fry until the peppers are soft and the chicken is cooked through, stirring regularly. Season with fajita seasoning, salt, and pepper.
3. Spoon your rice into a bowl or container and top with the chicken, vegetables, avocado, and yogurt.
Ludlam-Raine said: “This sounds delicious! I love adding Greek yogurt as a condiment to my foods (especially spicy dishes) for a boost of protein, calcium, and naturally occurring probiotics. You could also add some homemade salsa using chopped tomatoes, red onion, and coriander for extra veggies.”
Ingredients:
- 2 slices wholemeal bread
- Roast chicken breast chunks or slices
- 1/2 ripe avocado
- Light cream cheese
- Black pepper
Ludlam-Raine said: “Many people shy away from carbs such as bread, but they shouldn’t be feared. Wholemeal and wholegrain breads are a key source of fiber in the diet as well as B vitamins, and may even be fortified with calcium and vitamin D too. Adding some lean protein such as chicken and cream cheese will help to keep you satiated, in addition to healthy fats from the avocado.”
Cook wholewheat pasta, stir in a sauce made from low-fat cream cheese and pesto, cook up some meatballs or sausages (I often use turkey or chicken versions to keep it light) and whatever vegetables you fancy, and combine it all.
Ludlam-Raine said: “Turkey is a great lean source of protein which is high in essential amino acids, including tryptophan which is involved in the production of certain hormones such as serotonin and melatonin which promote a good mood and better sleep, too. Using a light cream cheese for the sauce is a great way to keep the calories down and saturated fats, too.”
All you have to do is cook your fillings in a large frying pan on a medium heat (or add pre-cooked ingredients to heat up). Whisk your eggs with seasoning then pour into the pan and top with feta. Cook for about five minutes on the stove before transferring to the oven for about 15 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.
Ludlam-Raine said: “Frittatas are a great choice for a satiating but low- calorie dinner (depending what you put in it of course). They’re perfect for using up leftover vegetables and they’re high in protein too, which is key to prioritize when losing weight as it will help to keep you feeling fuller for longer. Bulking out this recipe with lots of non-starchy vegetables and a handful of potatoes will add extra fiber too as well as 1-2 of your 5-a-day.”
All you need to do is heat some oil in a hot wok, stir-fry chopped veggies for a few minutes, add your protein of choice and cook for a few minutes more, add ready-made noodles or rice, then stir in your sauce. Sometimes I use edamame or lentil noodles for an extra protein boost.
Ludlam-Raine said: “Stir-fries are a great way to pack a good volume of vegetables into your meal if you struggle to meet your five-a-day. If you wanted to boost the protein content here, you could even add an egg and scramble in with the vegetables for an egg-fried stir-fry.”